Tom Renz | Patriots vs Moderates... Guess Who's Winning?

There's a lot of stuff going on in Florida right now. There's talk about Gaetz running for Governor in 2026, we see DeSantis's campaign imploding, and generally a mess down there. There's a lot of things moving down there and some of it is good. Florida is kind of a ground zero for a lot of battles, if the civil war is occuring in this country in terms of the 5G non-kinetic warfare, Florida is where it's happening. DeSantis lost a lot of fire running against Trump and then deciding to fight him head on like he has completely blown his campaign, it's not even close. There was a headline in the National Pulse, "Early DeSantis Donor Backs Down, Blasts 'Unclear' Campaign." Directly from the article, "Billionaire money manager Ken Griffin, who was ready to bankroll Ron DeSantis's presidential run in 2022, now says he is "on the sidelines" in the GOP race, with the Florida Governor having failed to impress. "So we're… now through the first debate, and I'll tell you what, I'm still on the sidelines as to who to support in this election cycle," Griffin said. "I don't know his strategy," Griffin blasted about the Florida Governor's increasingly embarrassing campaign, which has been plagued with staffing issues, overspending, and links to both establishment RINO figures and politically extreme incidents. Recently, his national spokesman Steve Cortes appeared to imply a Trump vs. Biden rematch was "inevitable," while his own staff are trying to reframe expectations in Iowa, where DeSantis languishes in a distant second despite his PAC spending five times more than Trump's." The first and the biggest thing that occurred when I look at DeSantis's campaign, was when he was caught talking about how he was planning to go moderate. Nobody wants that, that's the problem, DeSantis was so liked and appreciated because he was acting like a true patriot who was willing to fight. But what's happening is there's been a number of signs that point to him not being what he appears to be. When that particular leak occurred it was a huge red flag for me and a number of people. I'm going to be real honest, right now I don't trust that DeSantis is the conservative patriot that he plays. I think he was going to move center. The American people want leaders that will fight for America First, and that's never been more clear than it is now.


