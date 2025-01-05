“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.





Newsflash – Ford pickup truck plows into crowd in New Orleans.

Newsflash – Driver blows up Tesla pickup truck in Las Vegas.

Newsflash – Mass shooting in New York City injures 10.

Newsflash – Murder in New Zealand.

Newsflash – Murder in Montenegro.

Truly… “The City is Full of Violence”.

Everywhere we look we find terror and violence the whole world through.

Is there any light of prophecy that can offer a glimmer of understanding and hope to a world gone berserk?

Dr. Thiel says yes. God tells us why this is happening, and God also tells us how to put an end to this madness.

In this video Dr. Thiel quotes several scriptures that point to the reason we find “terror within” and shines the light on the answer to turn the terror into peace.

Read the full article to this video titled 'New Orleans and Las Vegas terrorists have links, plus 10 shot in Queens' at URL





https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/new-orleans-and-las-vegas-terrorists-have-links-10-shot-in-queens/