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Former Prosecutor Lays Out The Case Against The Election Fraud Crime Syndicate
SonOfEnos
SonOfEnos
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162 views • August 13, 2021
Law professor David Clements says that none of the cases he's prosecuted had such clear evidence as the Election Heist. He lays out clear of guilt against the Dominion of Hell Crime Syndicate by contrasting it to a case he successfully prosecuted against an Arizona Crime Family.

This is a powerful exposure of the greatest crime ever committed against the American People. There have been so many criminal acts involved in this takeover of the United States that it's staggering. The evidence that is now coming to light is undeniable.

The same sociopaths behind the Covid-Genocide had to remove Donald Trump form office at all costs because he was standing in the way of their Great Reset, and the US Election Fraud was the coup de gras.

We The People simply cannot let this stand.
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wwg1wgamagaelection fraudmike lindellcyber symposium
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