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Freedom Convoy 2022 🚛🚚🚛 🇨🇦 This is dedicated to all the truckers rolling for freedom to the capital! Let it roll-
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20 views • January 28, 2022
Let it Roll original song by Jeremiah Skujins
Freedom Convoy 2022 🚛🚚🚛 🇨🇦
This is dedicated to all the truckers rolling for freedom to the capital!
Let it roll-
Lyrics:
18 wheelers down the Hwy,
You better get out of our way,
Cause we the people of Canada,
We Got a lot to say,
Chorus:
Freedom Let it Roll,
Let our people go
Freedom let it roll
We ain’t stopping for mandates,
We ain’t stopping till the earth shakes,
We ain’t stopping till the air brakes.. 💨
At the capital
We will park for miles, on this hill
Let them know that we’re the real deal,
Let it roll, let it roll, let it roll.
Freedom Convoy 2022 🚛🚚🚛 🇨🇦
This is dedicated to all the truckers rolling for freedom to the capital!
Let it roll-
Lyrics:
18 wheelers down the Hwy,
You better get out of our way,
Cause we the people of Canada,
We Got a lot to say,
Chorus:
Freedom Let it Roll,
Let our people go
Freedom let it roll
We ain’t stopping for mandates,
We ain’t stopping till the earth shakes,
We ain’t stopping till the air brakes.. 💨
At the capital
We will park for miles, on this hill
Let them know that we’re the real deal,
Let it roll, let it roll, let it roll.
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