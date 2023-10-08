Create New Account
"Azerbaijan soldier's cut children's Arms, Legs & heads off" War in Eyes of Artsakh Children
Published Yesterday

Patrick Lancaster.


Sep 29, 2023


Over 100,000 Armenians have been ethnically cleansed from Artsakh / Nagorno-Karabakh and the world has done nothing about it. In this report and preview to my film I interview refugees that witnessed "Azerbaijan soldier's cut children's Arms, Legs & heads off" and give you a look at War in Eyes of Artsakh Children.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lj9fj-azerbaijan-soldiers-cut-childrens-arms-legs-and-heads-off-war-in-eyes-of-ar.html

