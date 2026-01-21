Trump Speaks at Davos WEF 2026 – Full Coverage | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Maverick News host Rick Walker for exclusive LIVE coverage of President Donald J. Trump's highly anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland! Date: January 21, 2026
Start Time: Tune in now for real-time updates and immediate reaction (Speech scheduled around 8:30 AM ET / 2:30 PM CET)In this must-watch broadcast, President Trump delivers a special address to global leaders, CEOs, and elites amid rising geopolitical tensions — including his bold stance on Greenland, trade policies, housing affordability, and "America First" priorities. We'll bring you the full speech, key highlights, expert analysis, and unfiltered commentary on how this moment could reshape U.S. foreign policy, global economics, and transatlantic relations.