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The Jewish Genocide of Armenian Christians
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122 views • July 28, 2019
[MOST of video IS IN ENGLISH - skip to about 43 seconds in, to start hearing it IN ENGLISH...]
In 1905, Jewish leaders calling themselves "Young Turks" met in Masonic lodges in Salonika, Italy, Paris and Vienna. They plotted a coup d'etat against the Sultan of Turkey Abdul Hamid II. Jews and crypto-Jewish Donmeh of the Committee for Union and Progress took over complete control of the Turkish Empire in 1909. They had several goals. Their primary objective was to establish a segregated "Jewish State" in Palestine. They also sought to instigate World War I, to slaughter entire Christian populations, and to destroy the Turkish Empire and supplant Islamic religion and culture with a soulless and cultureless society engineered by Jewish positivists in Vienna, Paris, Italy and Salonika.
In 1905, Jewish leaders calling themselves "Young Turks" met in Masonic lodges in Salonika, Italy, Paris and Vienna. They plotted a coup d'etat against the Sultan of Turkey Abdul Hamid II. Jews and crypto-Jewish Donmeh of the Committee for Union and Progress took over complete control of the Turkish Empire in 1909. They had several goals. Their primary objective was to establish a segregated "Jewish State" in Palestine. They also sought to instigate World War I, to slaughter entire Christian populations, and to destroy the Turkish Empire and supplant Islamic religion and culture with a soulless and cultureless society engineered by Jewish positivists in Vienna, Paris, Italy and Salonika.
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