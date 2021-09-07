PFIZER DEMANDED BANK RESERVES & MILITARY BASES FROM GOVERNMENTS AS COLLATERAL AGAINST VAX DAMAGES

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We need to hang these assholes. I can see where Pfizer and their CEO that refuses to take the shot himself would need an army to stay alive when the sleepers figure out they are being slowly killed.
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