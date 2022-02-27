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Utah is Corrupt. BIG TIME. Governor Threatens Citizens Over Election Integrity
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153 views • February 27, 2022
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE --> https://ugetube.com/watch/utah-corruption-governor-threatens-citizens-over-election-integrity_i1ENqH19iWHJxuw.html
FBI Intimidation. The Lt. Governor of Utah running statewide elections while running for office. A "Threat Management Division" created to stop "moms" requesting public documents.
Just another day in Utah.
Jenn Orton and Sophie Anderson report.
FBI Intimidation. The Lt. Governor of Utah running statewide elections while running for office. A "Threat Management Division" created to stop "moms" requesting public documents.
Just another day in Utah.
Jenn Orton and Sophie Anderson report.
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