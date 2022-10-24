The Sane Asylum #61 - 23 October 2022 - Co-Host: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9

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Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9. The inimitable Blackbird9 joins Giuseppe for his regular bi-weekly host slot for tonight’s episode of The Sane Asylum. Frederick has arguably the best weekly show in the independent media “Blackbird9’s Breakfast Club” Wednesdays 8-10pm Eastern on speakfreeradio.com. BONUS HOUR 2 - Giuseppe stayed on for an audience with the King of Sunday Night Robert Reyvolt Incendiary Radio.