https://gnews.org/post/p1nkj22be
09/19/2022 Biden says Ukraine won’t win war until Russian troops exit. Congressman Mike Waltz says that the Biden administration should help Ukraine win the war, and Biden this week in the UN needs to be clear that Putin is an absolute war criminal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.