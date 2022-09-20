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https://gnews.org/post/p1nkj22be
09/19/2022 Biden says Ukraine won’t win war until Russian troops exit. Congressman Mike Waltz says that the Biden administration should help Ukraine win the war, and Biden this week in the UN needs to be clear that Putin is an absolute war criminal