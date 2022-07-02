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Bad news from Sweden, part 5
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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84 views • July 02, 2022

https://www.friatider.se/ebba-busch-kastrera-valdtaktsman The Christian Democrats now want to introduce chemical castration of sex offenders as a requirement for parole.

- A rapist, should he step outside the prison walls, he should be chemically castrated, says KD leader Ebba Busch to Aftonbladet.

As an example of a person who should not be released without chemical castration, she mentions the so-called Nytorgsmannen, which has attracted media attention.

In concrete terms, the KD wants conditional release not to be granted to sex offenders who do not participate in recidivism prevention treatment, if it is part of the person's treatment plan. Chemical castration should then be included. Other requirements could include participation in substance abuse treatment, education, work and general good behaviour.

"Chemical castration is already used in forensic psychiatry and is thus a proven method. The Parliament has also made an announcement to the government that it should be used on criminals," the party writes.

The KD also wants to increase the penalty for aggravated rape to between 10 and 25 years' imprisonment and introduce a life sentence for aggravated rape of a child.

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sverigeswedish rebelfrukostklubben
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