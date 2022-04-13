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Satan's infiltrated Satanist pastors trying to cause civil war by perverting real Christians warning
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56 views • April 13, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022). I was going to do a simple daily sermon today, but since Satan Lucifer and his cowardly sleep time attack hell’s army attacked me last night, God will expose more of his deep secrets that he does not want to become public knowledge or mentioned to the humans. As soon as we real Christians started warning the humans and exposing all of Satan Lucifer’s evil secret plans & crimes & activities & names & organizations & methods & God’s 100% truth, Satan Lucifer immediately reacted by having his reptilian hybrid Draco-gene pedophile cannibal Satanist church pastors, who are very popular and wealthy from donations, copy and imitate everything we real Christians preached and pervert it into a radical political religious crazy mind-control propaganda to start a civil war. These Satanist pastors are brainwashing the dumb Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church, which are under God’s judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, and their millions of religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, to follow them into fighting a civil war with the liberal left-wing minority ethnic groups to kill each other to fulfill Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO depopulation agenda. The religious Christians, who are worshipping their “women’s equality women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel goddess and their “Jesus movement post-1960s love & light fake Christianity” Sananda Jesus god and their “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” Mammon god, are following these radicalized political reptilian hybrid Satanist pastors, who have covered-up all the important vital critical truths that we real Christians exposed, and who have diverted attention away from what we real Christians warned and called to repent of. These Satanist pastors have led these millions of “naked women’s head” religious Christian hordes to their civil war and killing other liberal humans and other Russian & Chinese & Iranian human specie people. The religious Christians who worship “women’s rights” hate what we real Christians teach and the original Bible verses, and they think what we real Christians teach are crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac teachings, just like they thought Jesus was crazy and demon-possessed. They have not changed. They cannot tell the difference between their buttocks and their heads. Sin makes humans dumb and the Holy Spirit of God makes humans wise. This is why these Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes pay billions of dollars of donations to these radicalized political Satanist pedophile cannibal church pastors and they pay billions of dollars to their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid church pastors. Satan Lucifer used these Satanist pastors to attract all these millions of “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” Western feminist nations’ religious Christians to these political radical Satanist pastors’ churches, so that they can identify who these evangelical religious Christians and patriot nationalism idolatry religious Christians are, so that they can slaughter and massacre and kill them. They are like flies that jump into the fly catcher. They have high IQ intelligence, but they have no common sense of the Holy Spirit, and it makes them dumb as earthworms.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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