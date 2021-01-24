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Why White Women Want to Be Black
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112 views • January 24, 2021
Black privilege beats white privilege every time. Being "oppressed" opens more doors and makes you a born fighter for justice rather than one of history's villains.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/09/why-white-women-want-to-be-black/
First posted to BitChute on September 24, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/09/why-white-women-want-to-be-black/
First posted to BitChute on September 24, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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