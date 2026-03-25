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PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Have Better Health as a Result of Living "Off-the-Grid!"
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Shallow-dive video mentioning a couple of health benefits by being "off-the-grid" by Founder & COGO (Chief Off-Grid Officer) of https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- an off-grid consulting firm, deep energy retrofit platform, online off-grid marketplace, & soon-to-be the world's FIRST network/multi-level marketing (MLM) company for nationwide residential energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng.


To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

OR

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid


To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada


For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada


Contact my COO for faster service:

[email protected]

334.530.9045


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse


If you own a non-residential bldg anywhere in the world, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & have more CA$H-flow @

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu

&

https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany


To be able to pay ALL-cash for all the off-grid items that you'll need by re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

https://tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To learn how to have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies


Learn about atmospheric water generators (AWGs) @

https://TsunamiProducts.com

&

https://Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir


To meet w/ me, I'm @

7081 Environ Blvd

#639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby

Keywords
off grid livingliving off the gridhow to live off the gridoff grid planning
Chapters

17:49End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy