SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE [1 of 2] Sunday 3/15/26 • ROYCE WHITE - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

US MAY SOON PUT BOOTS ON THE GROUND IN IRAN BEFORE SETTING EYES ON CUBA, INTERNET ARGUES OVER WHETHER OR NOT ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU STILL ALIVE & DEEP STATE TARGETS TUCKER CARLSON FOR INTERVIEWING FOREIGN LEADERS

POTUS calls on other nations to send warships to Strait of Hormuz to help keep commercial vessels safe.

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