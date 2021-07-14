© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CovidHoax – All Planned: Dr. David E. Martin Interview On London Real
Follow
2
Share
Report
180 views • July 14, 2021
All planned. They left a paper trail of patents.
Drs. Rashid Buttar, Judy Mikovits and Prof. Delores Cahill have all said this coronavirus fraud started at Univ. of North Carolina Chapel Hill. by Ralph Baric starting in 2000, Dr, Buttar reported Univ. of North Caroiina Chapel hill early in 2020 - Linda254
Fauci and the other demented evil men and women have been involved in depopulation for hundreds of years, since 1776. Freemasons planned years ago the steps to rule the world making slaves of those who are not the elite. These people worship Satan and serve Satan and ALL will burn in hell!
source:
London Real
Drs. Rashid Buttar, Judy Mikovits and Prof. Delores Cahill have all said this coronavirus fraud started at Univ. of North Carolina Chapel Hill. by Ralph Baric starting in 2000, Dr, Buttar reported Univ. of North Caroiina Chapel hill early in 2020 - Linda254
Fauci and the other demented evil men and women have been involved in depopulation for hundreds of years, since 1776. Freemasons planned years ago the steps to rule the world making slaves of those who are not the elite. These people worship Satan and serve Satan and ALL will burn in hell!
source:
London Real
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.