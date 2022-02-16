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The Great Holocaust Trial of 1985
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40 views • February 16, 2022
The video below is from a 1985 Canadian public television news broadcasts and is not copyrighted.
In the first part of the clip about the 1985 trial of Ernst Zundel in Canada, the newscaster describes how Ernst Zundel’s defense lawyer Douglas Christie demolishes “Holocaust” expert Raul Hilberg on the witness stand. Afterward, summaries of views on the “Holocaust” by defense witnesses Prof. Robert Faurisson, Dr. Russell Barton, Dr. William Lindsey and Thies Christophersen are given. Particularly significant is Dr. Barton’s testimony: as an eyewitness at Bergen-Belsen he states categorically that the deaths at that camp were not due to a deliberate policy of extermination regardless of false commentary over photographs and film depicting stacked corpses.
The last part of the video shows fanatical Jewish Defense League “Holocaust” savages demonstrating their animalistic tendencies outside of the courthouse during the Zundel trial.
In the first part of the clip about the 1985 trial of Ernst Zundel in Canada, the newscaster describes how Ernst Zundel’s defense lawyer Douglas Christie demolishes “Holocaust” expert Raul Hilberg on the witness stand. Afterward, summaries of views on the “Holocaust” by defense witnesses Prof. Robert Faurisson, Dr. Russell Barton, Dr. William Lindsey and Thies Christophersen are given. Particularly significant is Dr. Barton’s testimony: as an eyewitness at Bergen-Belsen he states categorically that the deaths at that camp were not due to a deliberate policy of extermination regardless of false commentary over photographs and film depicting stacked corpses.
The last part of the video shows fanatical Jewish Defense League “Holocaust” savages demonstrating their animalistic tendencies outside of the courthouse during the Zundel trial.
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