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Predictive Policing Banned in 4 Cities. More Soon?
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20 views • March 24, 2021
Little more than a dystopian pre-crime government credit score, predictive policing started out as a military intelligence application and is being deployed in more and more cities. But a handful have said no - with 4 banning its use. Will more follow soon?
Path to Liberty: March 24, 2021
Path to Liberty: March 24, 2021
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