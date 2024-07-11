Banning Chemtrails - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/banning-chemtrails/





Today chemtrails researcher and author Peter Kirby joins us to discuss the growing movement to ban chemtrails, from the legislation that's been popping up in various states to criminalize geoengineering to the rising citizen-led initiative to Save Our Skies. We talk about this movement, what it says about growing public awareness of the issue, and what we can all do to help spread information about this important topic.





