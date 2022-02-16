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THE SPEECH THAT BROKE THE INTERNET - Humanity will win in the end!
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291 views • February 16, 2022
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Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists are tightening their grip on humanity, but the people will win out in the end.
Save 25% on ALL storable foods right now! Be prepared before it’s too late!
Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists are tightening their grip on humanity, but the people will win out in the end.
Save 25% on ALL storable foods right now! Be prepared before it’s too late!
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