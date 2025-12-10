BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Walter Russell, Pretty Fly for a White Guy – Schrödinger, You Gotta Keep ‘Em Separated
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
22 views • 1 day ago

What is made clear by a number of authors, writing about spiritual experiences, is that science is based in materialism, while spiritual endeavors are not. And further, science intentionally draws a line that is not to be crossed with regard to anything “spiritual”.

It is my point of view that this was implemented intentionally, long ago. This was done to place limits on how far spiritual beings can progress. And yes, in my view, we are spiritual beings. Sadly, every effort has been made to control and limit us all through hyper-materialism. It is now that we are experiencing the end game of the hyper-materialism control agenda.


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - EPISODE 657 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/657-walter-russel-pretty-fly-for-a-white-guy-schrodinger-you-gotta-keep-em-separated/


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777

Keywords
sciencequantumdivinephysicshidden historywalter russellschrodingeremission pressure
