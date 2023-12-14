[Dec 12, 2018] TFR - 139 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 3

Another Open Lines show! On this one we talked about the Feasts of YHWH, and what it means to “obey the commandments” as Believers in Christ, attempting to “walk even as He walked. We also discussed electrogravitics again, the nature of gravity, the sun, Yeshua, the Son of YHWH and more.
