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CDC: Monkey Business
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40 views • January 25, 2022
* Why would the government want to kill these monkeys?
* CDC linked to murder of lab monkeys after a truck crash in PA.
* State troopers warned residents not to look for missing monkeys after crash.
* What kind of experiments were being done on them?
* According to the CDC, three were ‘humanely euthanized’.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 January 2022
* CDC linked to murder of lab monkeys after a truck crash in PA.
* State troopers warned residents not to look for missing monkeys after crash.
* What kind of experiments were being done on them?
* According to the CDC, three were ‘humanely euthanized’.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 January 2022
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