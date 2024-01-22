Paying Kindergarteners To Go To School, That'll Learn 'em

Hey there, Common Sense Ohio fans! It's your favorite trio - Norm, Steve, and Brett - here with all the latest and greatest discussion from our latest podcast episode. We covered a lot of ground in our tantalizing chat, so let's dive right in.

First up, we delved into the potential decision by the US Supreme Court regarding Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense. Needless to say, we didn't hold back on our disappointment with what we think will be the outcome. We made sure to weigh in on the implications and the impact it could have on administrative agencies' rulemaking power.

We also expressed our concerns about the power of administrative agencies, with our good old comparison to "brown shirts" drawing some laughs and nods of agreement.

Of course, we couldn't resist getting into the nitty-gritty of regulatory issues affecting industries. From oil to shrimp to lobsters, we had a lot to say about the impact on prices and consumers. And don't get us started on Congress and the Republican Party - we had some choice words for their priorities and actions.

We couldn't help but chuckle and shake our heads at the Ohio legislature's proposal to require an ID for online pornography viewing. As parents ourselves, we understand the importance of safeguarding what our kids are exposed to, but we also raised some valid doubts about the effectiveness of such a requirement. Oh, and our subterfuge discussion? It's a doozy!

Now, if you're a Jordan Peterson fan, you'll be glad to know we discussed his recent comments and the controversies he sparked. We didn't hold back from diving deep into societal norms, historical perspectives, and the impact on democracy and free speech. And don't even get us started on the mismanagement at the White House!

Overall, it was an episode packed with thought-provoking discussion and a healthy dose of humor. We encourage you to listen and share your thoughts with us. After all, our podcast is all about common sense and open dialogue, and we love hearing from our listeners.

Till next time, stay curious and keep your common sense radar on high alert!

Memorable Moments

00:00 Tokyo Rose was a propagandist for Japan.

05:00 New president of Argentina, Javier Millet

11:27 Dimon's World Economic Forum statement on MAGA.

40:29 Regulatory burden causing industry costs to soar.

42:14 Republican disillusionment leads to Trump's popularity.

42:33 Ohio looking to pay kids to go to school

51:14 US Supreme Court deciding on Chevron deference.

58:26 Ohio General Assembly and ID's for porn.

