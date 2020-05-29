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WHY PEOPLE HATE BILL GATES (PART 2): Bad Body Language and Review
2Corinthians211
2Corinthians211
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24 views • May 29, 2020
Produced by: Darmin Husić - BeriBera, posted on YT on 30 April 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jxmByUWqBI

Website: https://beribera.com/
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Hey I'm Darmin from BeriBera, and this is the second video on Bill Gates and his body language.

The interview we are going to be discussing happened on April 27th, 2020 on CNN. Bill gives his prediction on various topics related to COVID-19. Some of his body language is good, and some is quite honestly, bad. In this video we'll try to uncover why people hate Bill Gates so much, and help us uncover what may be going on inside his head.

So let's take a look, and see what we can find!

Enjoy,

The BeriBera Team


___________________________


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Tags

#BillGates #bodylanguage #CNN

Other tags

Bill Gates, body language, charisma, why people hate bill gates, how to be likeable, bill gates interview, bill gates body language, coronavirus, covid-19, why people don't like you, bad body language, how to read body language, negative body language, positive body language, good body language, bill gates interview 2020, bill gates coronavirus, bill gates coronavirus prediction, bill gates covid 19, body language tips, bill gates prediction, CNN, bill gates cnn, bill gates pandemic, bill gates vaccine

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Sources:

Bill Gates gives best-case scenario for US economy - https://youtu.be/T5klk4ZEEsk

President Barack Obama delivers stirring speech in Parliament - https://youtu.be/oZH4n6DfcFw

Ding Sound Effect - https://youtu.be/qZC5gtOw3DU

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journa...

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=h...
Keywords
peoplehatebill gates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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