X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - There Are Now Calls To End The Fed, They Will Grow Louder

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2844a - August 7, 2022

There Are Now Calls To End The Fed, They Will Grow Louder

The Green New Deal is falling apart, the [CB] do not have the support of We The People. Trudeau spotted on a non climate jet not wearing a mask. Hungary leader says globalists are finished. There are now calls to end the Fed.

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