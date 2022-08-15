MONKEYPOX MAYHEM: PC VS PUBLIC HEALTH

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A simmering outbreak is now racing upwards while a questionable response juggles political correctness, public health, and a vaccine of unknown effectiveness against a population unwilling to ‘fall in line’ for more public health fear tactics.
#MonkeyPox #MonkeyPoxVaccine #SenScottWeiner
POSTED: August 15, 2022