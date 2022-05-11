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Free Book - Observations Concerning My Encounter With COVID-19 (?)
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13 views • May 11, 2022
This video alludes to a book that I have written. The book is entitled: 'Observations Concerning My Encounter with COVID-19 (?)', and the question mark at the end of the foregoing title might be the most important part of that title.
The book is being offered for free. However, in order to help allay possible suspicions that some people might have concerning such an offer, there are a number of things that should be made clear in regard to the current overture, and this eight minute-plus video addresses the foregoing issues.
Finally, there is a brief overview of the contents of the aforementioned book contained in the video as well as directions, for those who are interested, about where to go in order to access the book.
The book is being offered for free. However, in order to help allay possible suspicions that some people might have concerning such an offer, there are a number of things that should be made clear in regard to the current overture, and this eight minute-plus video addresses the foregoing issues.
Finally, there is a brief overview of the contents of the aforementioned book contained in the video as well as directions, for those who are interested, about where to go in order to access the book.
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