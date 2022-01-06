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The World Alliance News
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180 views • January 06, 2022
THIS IS THE BIGGEST CHANGE EVENT IN HUMAN HISTORY..
The Global Currency Reset to the Starlink satellitte based Quantum world Banking system.
A banking system that is fraud proof, gold backed and; based on National Currencies.
The reorganisation of Nation States into new control blocks.
All world governments are to stand down.
The Global Currency Reset to the Starlink satellitte based Quantum world Banking system.
A banking system that is fraud proof, gold backed and; based on National Currencies.
The reorganisation of Nation States into new control blocks.
All world governments are to stand down.
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