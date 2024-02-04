Fani Willis admits to affair she promised to never have

Homewrecker Fani Willis, the Fulton County DA, going after Trump right now, has admitted to sleeping with the (married) fella she hired to prosecute Trump. This by itself should be reason for disqualification, but the fact that she promised never to do that while she was campaigning makes her the ultimate corrupt politician with no morals or values.

P.S. Just think of the uproar if the genders were reversed in this scandal...

