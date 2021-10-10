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Can We Live Outside The Economic System?
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71 views • October 10, 2021
Can we live outside the economic system? We're taught that money makes the world go round, but how true is that? The truth is that the world has been existing and rotating for a lot longer than money has been around, and in the grand scheme of things, money has only caused problems. Come out of the economic system and get back to what this world was meant to be!
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