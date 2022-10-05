Even GOP States Wage War on Farmers as Danger Grows: Sen. Frye-Mueller

Even some of the most conservative states in America have policies that are contributing to the "War on Farmers," and America's agricultural heartland is now at risk as the feds bring dangerous "research" programs right to Kansas, warned South Dakota Senator Julie Frye-Mueller in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Unfortunately, efforts to protect children from transgender propaganda are not getting through even in states like South Dakota, either, she said. Instead, the horrifying indoctrination and even the transitioning of children is getting more and more extreme all across the nation, with full support from the federal government and even many conservative state governments.