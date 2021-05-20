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TruNews - 5/20/21*
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80 views • May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021
CURSE OF ZION: FACEBOOK RAPTURES MIKE EVANS PROPAGANDA ACCOUNT AS ISRAEL LOSES PR WAR
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides the latest national headlines from the Biden administration’s precrime initiative to drag queens recruiting kids, all paid for with government tax dollars. The team also addresses the recent proposed cease-fire in Israel and Gaza, and also looks at Mike Evans, and his Friends of Zion organization losing their Jerusalem Prayer Team Facebook page of 77 million followers.
Finally, has China’s patience with Israel come to an end?
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/20/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/curse-of-zion-facebook-raptures-mike-evans-propaganda-account-as-israel-loses-pr-war
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
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http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
CURSE OF ZION: FACEBOOK RAPTURES MIKE EVANS PROPAGANDA ACCOUNT AS ISRAEL LOSES PR WAR
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides the latest national headlines from the Biden administration’s precrime initiative to drag queens recruiting kids, all paid for with government tax dollars. The team also addresses the recent proposed cease-fire in Israel and Gaza, and also looks at Mike Evans, and his Friends of Zion organization losing their Jerusalem Prayer Team Facebook page of 77 million followers.
Finally, has China’s patience with Israel come to an end?
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/20/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/curse-of-zion-facebook-raptures-mike-evans-propaganda-account-as-israel-loses-pr-war
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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