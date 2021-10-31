News media is the complete opposite of reality!

It’s the complete opposite of factual information and notice they are pushing the vaccine as hard as it can because real news has a lag time of approximately seven months or 200 days. They have a seven month window in order to pull this off before the truth creeps out and overwhelms the system. It’s the pedal to the metal in order to vaccinate our children and military. People are losing their jobs for not getting a vaccine that will enable people to contract and spread coronavirus 19. It’s the opposite that should be happening. They should quarantine the people who have gotten the vaccine. They are super spreaders and don’t help with herd immunity. People are falling for what Joseph Goebbels once said “Accuse the other side of which you are guilty”. It’s crimes against humanity.