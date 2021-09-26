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Where's Bill 'Willy' Gates..?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1016 views • September 26, 2021
I got a copyright before this even finished uploading! They'll graciously let it go, but with ads! :( Just a quick fun but serious video youtoob would undoubtedly strike down so I'll err on the side of caution. they imagine mischief!
Video here; https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 Willy 'Bill' Gates forbidden nano-tech KNOWLEDGE

and here; https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3B6wT...

God bless and keep you all!

Other Channels https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...

e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com

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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!



The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy