Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles hightlights of the week July 6-12, 2024

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week July 6-12, 2024





▪️Israeli troops withdrew from the Palestinian territory in the Al-Judaydah area, having accomplished all their objectives. Several dozen militants and at least eight tunnels were destroyed in the area during the two-week operation.

▪️Civilians began to return to Al-Judaydah despite the threatening fresh water situation. Also, Palestinians blamed the Israelis for allegedly destroying the Tunis Cemetery, the area where the main fighting took place.

▪️A localized operation began in the Tell al-Hawa area, with the IDF advancing from two directions. In the Al-Sabra area, Israeli armored vehicles advanced with artillery support towards the Ramzun At-Tayaran junction.

▪️In Nuseirat, an airstrike killed at least 10 people, including journalists, while in Al Maghazi, an UNRWA warehouse was hit. A child died of malnutrition in a hospital in Deir al-Balah. Severe hunger is not yet widespread among refugees.

▪️The IDF launched air and artillery strikes against targets, also using drones to drop incendiary munitions. Palestinian forces did not cease shelling Israeli positions near the Netzarim junction.

▪️In the south of the Strip, there was fighting in the area of Al-Nasr locality east of Khan Younis and in Al-Shabura camp. Foreign media reported that Hamas successfully rebuilt tunnels that Israeli forces destroyed.

▪️In Rafah, an Israeli drone strike killed six Palestinian policemen. And in Khan Younis, the strike hit the post office and Interior Ministry buildings under the pretext of destroying a Hamas structure.

▪️In the West Bank, Israeli police conducted operations to detain citizens suspected of having ties to Hamas. In major cities, operations escalated into clashes with Palestinians, such as in Nablus and Silwad. And in Tulkarm, the operation went on for 16 consecutive hours.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar