Bug Out Challenge - Prepping as Sports - Zombies

Zombies are the sim for mass riots/protests like events. One where an invading group of people are rushing towards you.
Goal = Evacuate in under 10 minutes, with 3 months of all needed supplies. Leave the rest to the insurance coverage.
Time measured = 13.5 minutes
Errors.
- Vehicle contained tools that needed to be removed.
- Hard drive was not packed
- Significant sleep deficiency.
