Bug Out Challenge - Prepping as Sports - Zombies
Sons of Adam
Published 15 hours ago |

Zombies are the sim for mass riots/protests like events.  One where an invading group of people are rushing towards you.

Goal = Evacuate in under 10 minutes, with 3 months of all needed supplies.  Leave the rest to the insurance coverage.

Time measured = 13.5 minutes

Errors.

  • Vehicle contained tools that needed to be removed.
  • Hard drive was not packed
  • Significant sleep deficiency.
