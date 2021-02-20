Cyber Polygon 2020 Highlights

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The second international online Cyber Polygon training took place on 8 July 2020. The live stream was seen by 5 million people from 57 countries.
Further Info:
Prepping for a cyber pandemic: Cyber Polygon 2021 to stage supply chain attack simulation:
https://sociable.co/technology/prepping-cyber-pandemic-cyber-polygon-stage-supply-chain-attack-simulation/
https://cyberpolygon.com
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlKy9Mk4QGc
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