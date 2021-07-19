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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1780 - 100-Mile AL Rampage - Interview after preliminary hearing
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10 views • July 19, 2021
Hightower, a felon, robbed 3 people at the OrthoExpress in Chelsea,AL before fleeing. Nancy was working at Creative Habitats Landscaping in Auburn,AL, when Hightower and Hill robbed Nancy of her truck keys, before shooting her 3 times. They then set their own truck on fire, before driving off in Nancy’s. They later broke into Barbary and Willie’s home in Dadeville,AL, before shooting them both.
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