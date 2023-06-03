Create New Account
JOHN STRAND | THEY PUT ME IN PRISON FOR 32 MONTHS... FOR THIS?!?
JOHN STRAND | THEY PUT ME IN PRISON FOR 32 MONTHS... FOR THIS?!?


Jan 6 political prisoner John Strand was at the Capitol with Dr Simone Gold. What transpired is told in his words by this mini-documentary showing his innocence and subsequent court hearing that framed and put him in prison.


http://JohnStrand.com • #YouNext


source:

https://twitter.com/JohnStrandUSA/status/1664783733478551552?s=20

simone goldj6jan 6 prisonersjohn strand

