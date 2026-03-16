Jordan Maxwell Exposed the Hidden Code in Religion and Symbols

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Jordan Maxwell spent a lifetime studying the hidden meanings behind religion, symbolism, language, and the ancient sky clock. Maxwell saw that many of the world’s religious symbols, sacred words, planetary associations, and ritual structures were never random. We talk about astrotheology, Saturn symbolism, the deeper meaning of ancient traditions. Old civilizations understood far more than we do now. We look closely at the ideas, symbols, and language that continue to shape the modern world.
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