Liberty of Conscience _ Part II Liberty in the Balance

Part II of our series 'Liberty in the Balance'. Henry covers what the conscience is, the role of the conscience, our rights to have freedom of conscience and finally the role of the church to protect the liberty of conscience. I hope you will be blessed in this bible study.

At the conclusion of the presentation, there is a live discussion on questions surrounding liberty of conscience.



Video Contents:

0:00 Introduction

0:57 Welcome and Synopsis

3:45 Defining the conscience

5:00 Positive Connotations of the Conscience

11:02 Negative Connotations of the Conscience

16:03 What is the role of the conscience?

25:52 Rights that protect Liberty

29:00 The Right to Life

31:31 The Right to Ownership of Property

34:11 The Right to Work

34:36 The Right to Choose

35:44 The Right to Think Independently

36:36 The Right to Express Yourself

37:26 The Right to Worship

45:45 The Kingdom of Force

57:26 Religious Liberty in the Church

1:11:00 How do We Educate the Conscience?

1:12:17 Laodicea

1:24:15 Closing Prayer

1:27:57 Q&A

1:27:51 how can one tell when their conscience is in the process of being seared?

1:30:23 Where does the searing start?

1:33:13 Christians need not contend for their rights.

1:42:05 Is there a distinction between standing up for what is right and contending for 'Our Rights'?

1:54:10 How should we deal with differences in conviction with other church members?

2:05:10 Does 'freedom of conscience' equate to 'freedom to sin'?

2:09:47 Is there an aspect of public health measures that are to do with loving our neighbour?

2:19:55 Does Duet. 22 teach a principle of duty of care?

2:31:21 Is it right to protest or be part of a civil lawsuit?