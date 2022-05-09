© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberty of Conscience _ Part II Liberty in the Balance
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 09, 2022
Part II of our series 'Liberty in the Balance'. Henry covers what the conscience is, the role of the conscience, our rights to have freedom of conscience and finally the role of the church to protect the liberty of conscience. I hope you will be blessed in this bible study.
At the conclusion of the presentation, there is a live discussion on questions surrounding liberty of conscience.
Video Contents:
0:00 Introduction
0:57 Welcome and Synopsis
3:45 Defining the conscience
5:00 Positive Connotations of the Conscience
11:02 Negative Connotations of the Conscience
16:03 What is the role of the conscience?
25:52 Rights that protect Liberty
29:00 The Right to Life
31:31 The Right to Ownership of Property
34:11 The Right to Work
34:36 The Right to Choose
35:44 The Right to Think Independently
36:36 The Right to Express Yourself
37:26 The Right to Worship
45:45 The Kingdom of Force
57:26 Religious Liberty in the Church
1:11:00 How do We Educate the Conscience?
1:12:17 Laodicea
1:24:15 Closing Prayer
1:27:57 Q&A
1:27:51 how can one tell when their conscience is in the process of being seared?
1:30:23 Where does the searing start?
1:33:13 Christians need not contend for their rights.
1:42:05 Is there a distinction between standing up for what is right and contending for 'Our Rights'?
1:54:10 How should we deal with differences in conviction with other church members?
2:05:10 Does 'freedom of conscience' equate to 'freedom to sin'?
2:09:47 Is there an aspect of public health measures that are to do with loving our neighbour?
2:19:55 Does Duet. 22 teach a principle of duty of care?
2:31:21 Is it right to protest or be part of a civil lawsuit?
At the conclusion of the presentation, there is a live discussion on questions surrounding liberty of conscience.
Video Contents:
0:00 Introduction
0:57 Welcome and Synopsis
3:45 Defining the conscience
5:00 Positive Connotations of the Conscience
11:02 Negative Connotations of the Conscience
16:03 What is the role of the conscience?
25:52 Rights that protect Liberty
29:00 The Right to Life
31:31 The Right to Ownership of Property
34:11 The Right to Work
34:36 The Right to Choose
35:44 The Right to Think Independently
36:36 The Right to Express Yourself
37:26 The Right to Worship
45:45 The Kingdom of Force
57:26 Religious Liberty in the Church
1:11:00 How do We Educate the Conscience?
1:12:17 Laodicea
1:24:15 Closing Prayer
1:27:57 Q&A
1:27:51 how can one tell when their conscience is in the process of being seared?
1:30:23 Where does the searing start?
1:33:13 Christians need not contend for their rights.
1:42:05 Is there a distinction between standing up for what is right and contending for 'Our Rights'?
1:54:10 How should we deal with differences in conviction with other church members?
2:05:10 Does 'freedom of conscience' equate to 'freedom to sin'?
2:09:47 Is there an aspect of public health measures that are to do with loving our neighbour?
2:19:55 Does Duet. 22 teach a principle of duty of care?
2:31:21 Is it right to protest or be part of a civil lawsuit?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.