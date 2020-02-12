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Warm Up
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8 views • February 12, 2020
Always remember to do a warm-up before you begin any weightlifting or resistance exercise. Those 10 extra minutes you spend warming and loosening the body up actually can save you from suffering months of pain from an injury. Don’t skip your warm-up, make it a part of every workout.
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
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