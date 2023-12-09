No scripture: all who bless Israel shall be blessed. All who curse Israel shall be cursed

Genesis 12:3 was talking about Abram being blessed and Abram being cursed.
Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not and to seeds, as of many; but as of one. And to thy seed, which is Christ! Galatians 3:16.
There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise. Galatians 3: 28,29. YE ARE ABRAHAM'S SEED! Not Israel!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.