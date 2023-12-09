Create New Account
No scripture: all who bless Israel shall be blessed. All who curse Israel shall be cursed
Truth John 14:6
Genesis 12:3 was talking about Abram being blessed and Abram being cursed. Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not and to seeds, as of many; but as of one. And to thy seed, which is Christ! Galatians 3:16. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise. Galatians 3: 28,29. YE ARE ABRAHAM'S SEED! Not Israel!!

israelscriptureblessedcurse

