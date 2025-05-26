Having a Heavenbound Mindset in Midst of Healing Trauma-Based Problems - Otis Ledbetter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everybody experiences trauma at some point in their lives, so how do we heal from it? Otis Ledbetter is the author of Set Free: Released from the Damage of Trauma. He is also a pastor at Sonrise Church in Clovis, California. Otis says that the Bible is the most effective psychology book ever written, and encourages people to live “vertically,” with a heavenbound mindset, not horizontally. He also defines trauma as a chronic reaction to an event, and breaks down how various events cause trauma in some people but may not affect others. Otis warns those suffering from trauma not to self-isolate, but to reach out to a support group. “Live with intentionality and don’t let life pass you by. Start with the end in mind.” Otis urges.
TAKEAWAYS
If your child is hesitant to talk to you about trauma, see if they’ll be willing to chat with you during a long car ride
Everybody is going through trauma - don’t let the enemy tell you that you are the only one
Trauma ultimately changes each individual person if left untreated
Many people seek worldly answers to trauma-based problems, rather than seeking God’s help
