Having a Heavenbound Mindset in Midst of Healing Trauma-Based Problems - Otis Ledbetter





Everybody experiences trauma at some point in their lives, so how do we heal from it? Otis Ledbetter is the author of Set Free: Released from the Damage of Trauma. He is also a pastor at Sonrise Church in Clovis, California. Otis says that the Bible is the most effective psychology book ever written, and encourages people to live “vertically,” with a heavenbound mindset, not horizontally. He also defines trauma as a chronic reaction to an event, and breaks down how various events cause trauma in some people but may not affect others. Otis warns those suffering from trauma not to self-isolate, but to reach out to a support group. “Live with intentionality and don’t let life pass you by. Start with the end in mind.” Otis urges.









TAKEAWAYS





If your child is hesitant to talk to you about trauma, see if they’ll be willing to chat with you during a long car ride





Everybody is going through trauma - don’t let the enemy tell you that you are the only one





Trauma ultimately changes each individual person if left untreated





Many people seek worldly answers to trauma-based problems, rather than seeking God’s help









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Set Free Promo video: https://bit.ly/4itBRwS

Set Free book: https://amzn.to/45o1Xi1





🔗 CONNECT WITH OTIS LEDBETTER

Website: https://www.joledbetter.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jotis.ledbetter.3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oledbetter/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/