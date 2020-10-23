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Investigative Reporter Harry Vox in 2014 exposes current #Plandemic
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15 views • October 23, 2020
Investigative Reporter Harry Vox exposes the Rockefeller Agenda to control the population using Pandemics to further their NWO Plan. Agenda 2030. Aired in 2014 (!!) exactly describe current #Plandemic
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