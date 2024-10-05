Major Hezbollah Ambush In Lebanon; IDF Suffers 20 Casualties In Lethal Explosion | Chilling Details

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israeli soldiers were reportedly caught in a major ambush by Hezbollah's fighters near Odaisseh town along the Israel-Lebanon border last night. A Hezbollah commander has revealed the details of the attack. He claimed that Israeli Army suffered 20 casualties in the ambush. Hezbollah fighters reportedly detonated bombs along the invasion route of Israeli soldiers. Hezbollah spokesperson claims that many Israeli troops were killed and injured as they tried to enter the town in Southern Lebanon. Watch for more details.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/