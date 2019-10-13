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Cancer - The Forbidden Cures
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248 views • October 13, 2019
American Cancer research has collected over $200 Billion over the last 40 years but cancer deaths in the USA has risen from 50,000 a year to 550,000 a year over the same time span. That is a massive failure. There is other free cancer cures but the general public are not been told about them.
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