Loving Like Jesus Loves | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

In John 15 verse 12, Jesus commanded us to “Love each other in the same way that He Loved us”. Loving one another is more than birthday cards, or forced smiles. Loving one another means graciously helping someone when it’s inconvenient or interrupts your own plans. Genuinely loving one another is the fulfillment of the Father’s dreams, it glorifies the Lord, edifies the Church, and it accelerates our transformation into the image and likeness of His Beloved Son. Do you want to become a transformed disciple that moves in the ‘Power of His Love’? This message will inspire and motivate you to become a transformed disciple to “Love Like Jesus”.
To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/Wgc_v6bn8f8?si=frKVKhCEERkZE7mk
Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.
